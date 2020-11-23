Covid-19: Pakistan announces closure of schools, colleges, universities

All exams scheduled in December have been postponed and will resume from January 15 onwards.

Pakistan will close down schools, colleges and universities from November 26 in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Shafqat Mahmood, Pakistan’s Education Minister, held a press conference on Monday to announce the details.

He said online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24. The educational institutes will be closed from December 25, 2020 to January 10, 2021 for winter vacations.

“From January 11, if the situation surrounding Covid-19 improves, we can once again open all educational institutions,” Mahmood said during the media briefing.

The minister announced that all exams scheduled in December have been postponed and they’ll resume from January 15 onwards. However, some professional exams would continue.

New Covid-19 cases in the country have been on the rise for past few weeks as the South Asian country reported 59 more deaths and 2,665 new Covid cases on Sunday. The country’s tally reached 374,173 confirmed cases. Among those being treated for the virus, 1,653 are critical.

Despite growing new Covid-19 cases, tens of thousands attended the funeral of a cleric in Lahore on Saturday while an alliance of opposition parties held a rally on Sunday in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com