Covid-19: No PCR test needed for domestic passengers to Delhi

No travellers flying from any state or union territory need provide a negative test report to enter the Indian capital.

Domestic passengers travelling to New Delhi need not take an RT-PCR test, new regulations say.

According to an official tweet from the low-cost carrier IndiGo, passengers travelling to the capital from any state or union territory no longer require a negative Covid test report.

In view of the surge in number of Covid-19 cases, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for Covid-19 cases. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Passengers who are found positive will be quarantined at home or CCC/CHC/Hospital for 10 days. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

The requirement had been scrapped on June 13 for inbound passengers from Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, but has now been abolished India-wide.

Important update for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For detailed state-wise travel guidelines, please visit https://t.co/DcrggHbuUQ. pic.twitter.com/4sxalR5J7J — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 13, 2021

The move comes after it was announced on Friday that fully vaccinated international Air India Express passengers arriving in Mumbai can now seek exemption from institutional quarantine.