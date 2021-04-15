Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Covid-19: Mumbai airport to herd all flights in single terminal as pandemic worsens

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on April 15, 2021
AFP

All domestic, international services to operate from Terminal 2 from April 21.

In view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating from Terminal 1, an official said here on Thursday.

From April 21, the CSMIA will operate all domestic and international services from the advanced Terminal 2.

It has also requested all passengers booked on GoAir, Star Air, AirAsia, TruJet and IndiGo flights to contact their respective airlines for further details.

The CSMIA assured that it is strictly adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols and other guidelines issued by the Centre and Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the virus.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/rest-of-asia/north-and-south-koreans-celebrate-reunions-across-dmz macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 