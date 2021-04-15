Covid-19: Mumbai airport to herd all flights in single terminal as pandemic worsens

All domestic, international services to operate from Terminal 2 from April 21.

In view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating from Terminal 1, an official said here on Thursday.

From April 21, the CSMIA will operate all domestic and international services from the advanced Terminal 2.

It has also requested all passengers booked on GoAir, Star Air, AirAsia, TruJet and IndiGo flights to contact their respective airlines for further details.

The CSMIA assured that it is strictly adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols and other guidelines issued by the Centre and Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the virus.