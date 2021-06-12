Covid-19: Kerala launches 100-day action plan to counter economic slowdown

Kerala's action plan will be implemented from June 11 to September 19.

The Kerala government has launched a 100-day action plan to enable it to recover from the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday.

The plan includes creation of nearly 80,000 jobs in various government departments, launch of projects worth more than Rs24 billion, raising agricultural production and boosting the health infrastructure. “The emphasis will be on policies and schemes to advance the achievements of health, education and social security, accelerate economic growth and create quality employment,” said Vijayan. “The aim is to enable the building of a knowledge-based economy with a focus on science and technology and skills development.”

The chief minister said importance would be given to poverty alleviation, elimination of economic and social inequalities, implementation of eco-friendly development perspective and adoption of modern solid waste management practices conducive to healthy urban life. The production of non-toxic food would also be a priority.

The state was badly hit in the second Covid wave. On Friday, it recorded 14,233 new cases and reported 173 deaths. The average test positivity rate over the last three days is 13.9 per cent and the chief minister said the aim was to lower it to below 10 per cent. Over a quarter of the state’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine, he added.

“The lockdown was effective in controlling the spread of the disease,” pointed out Vijayan. “Kerala has also been able to reduce the death toll in a better way compared to other regions. However, the situation is not yet conducive to give full relaxations.” He warned of a higher causality rate if the next wave suddenly hits and peaks. “Lockdown relaxations would be implemented cautiously and people should maintain the Covid norms even after the lockdown. Measures to further strengthen the healthcare infrastructure will be vigorously pursued during this time,” added the chief minister.