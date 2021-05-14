Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Kerala extends lockdown till May 23

Web Report/Thiruvananthapuram
Filed on May 14, 2021
Policemen check the credentials of commuters during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kochi. — PTI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces vaccination for the 18-44 age group in the state will start on Monday


The Kerala government on Friday announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state will be extended till May 23.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in various districts.

The state reported 34,694 Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the chief minister said, adding that four districts will be under triple lockdown, with strict restrictions.

The state will start vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group from Monday. Registration for vaccination will start on Saturday.

The state is currently under a nine-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.




