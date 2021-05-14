Covid-19: Kerala extends lockdown till May 23

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces vaccination for the 18-44 age group in the state will start on Monday

The Kerala government on Friday announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state will be extended till May 23.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in various districts.

The state reported 34,694 Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the chief minister said, adding that four districts will be under triple lockdown, with strict restrictions.

The state will start vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group from Monday. Registration for vaccination will start on Saturday.

The state is currently under a nine-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.