- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Karnataka closes schools, bans gatherings
The state reported 4,991 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,006,229.
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a fresh set of guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state.
According to the notification issued by the state government, classes from 6-9 will be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be allowed.
It also stated that no gatherings will be allowed at places of worship.
“Classes 10,11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode, however, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory. Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations of Health Sciences.
Residential and Boarding schools shall be closed, except for the students of classes 10,11, 12, and for students of higher and professional courses. The number of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity. The practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and workplaces as far as possible,” the letter said.
In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity.
In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.
In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand sanitiser shall be enforced.”
If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the pandemic is over, warned the guidelines.
Karnataka reported 4,991 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,006,229. 1,631 people have been discharged in the said period.
-
Americas
US mass shooter who killed 8 people at FedEx was...
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli