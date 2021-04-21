- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Japan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines
Yoshihide Suga to focus recent surge in coronavirus cases
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is postponing plans to visit India and the Philippines on a trip originally set for the end of April, media said on Wednesday.
Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases, broadcaster FNN and other media said.
-
Rest of Asia
Much more work ahead in Iran nuclear talks...
Iran and world powers have been meeting since early April to hammer... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
90-year-old woman loses $32 million in phone scam
19-year-old was arrested for the fraud and has been released on bail. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
George Floyd murder: Former US cop Chauvin...
The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, criminally liable in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and...
George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch