Covid-19: Japan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on April 21, 2021
Reuters

Yoshihide Suga to focus recent surge in coronavirus cases

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is postponing plans to visit India and the Philippines on a trip originally set for the end of April, media said on Wednesday.

Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases, broadcaster FNN and other media said.




