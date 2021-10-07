Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from October 15

AFP/New Delhi
Filed on October 7, 2021

Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic

India will reopen for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas,” the home ministry said in a statement.




