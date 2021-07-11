Covid-19: India reports 41,506 new cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
45,254 patients recovered from the infection during the same period.
India reported 41,506 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
India's active caseload of Covid-19 cases is at 454,118. The active cases constitute 1.47 per cent of the total cases.
The country also reported 895 deaths due to Covid-19, and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 408,040.
Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,975,064 patients have already recovered from Covid-19, and 45,254 recovered in the last 24 hours.
This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.
The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.32 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.25 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 20 consecutive days.
The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 43.08 cr tests conducted so far.
India commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. To date, 376,032,586 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
