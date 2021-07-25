Covid-19: India reports 39,742 new cases, 535 deaths
The daily positivity rate was reported to be less than 3 per cent for the 34th consecutive day.
India reported 39,742 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 408,212 on Sunday.
39,972 recoveries and 535 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total recoveries of the country stand at 30,543,138, while the death toll stood at 420,551.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the present recovery rate is 97.36 per cent, wherein 39,972 patients recovered yesterday.
For the 34th consecutive day, the daily positivity rate in India was reported to be less than 3 per cent at 2.31 per cent.
In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, as per the ministry, 433.1 million vaccine doses have been administered, and a total of 456.2 million tests have been conducted.
