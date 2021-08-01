Covid-19: India records 41,831 new cases, 541 deaths

The country registered an increase in fresh infections for the fifth consecutive day.

India saw a single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 31,655,824. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 470 million, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 424,351 with 541 daily fatalities.

Registering an increase in new cases for the fifth consecutive day, the active cases have climbed to 410,952 and comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,032 Covid cases has been recorded in the total number Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 1,789,472 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 468,216,510, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 30,820,521, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 470.2 million under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million total cases on May 4 and 30 million on June 23.

The 541 new fatalities include 225 from Maharashtra and 80 from Kerala and 68 from Odisha.

A total of 424,351 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 132,791 from Maharashtra, 36,562 from Karnataka, 34,076 from Tamil Nadu, 25,053 from Delhi, 22,756 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,136 from West Bengal and 16,293 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.