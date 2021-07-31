Covid-19: India records 41,649 fresh cases, 593 more fatalities

The number of active coronavirus infections in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day.

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 31,613,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 423,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has gone up to 408,920, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data showed.

An increase of 3,765 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 30,781,263, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 461.5 million.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 20 million Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and the 30-million mark on June 23.