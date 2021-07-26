Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 39,361 new cases, 416 deaths

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on July 26, 2021
Reuters

The country's active caseload is 411,189.


With 39,361 new Covid-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate jumps up to 3.41 per cent from yesterday's 2.31 per cent.

For 34 consecutive days until yesterday, the country's daily positivity rate was less than 3 per cent.

Presently, the active caseload of India is 411,189.

416 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll of India now stands at 420,967.

As per the Union Ministry of Health, 35,968 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in India to 30,579,106.

Presently, the recovery rate is at 97.35 per cent.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 435.1 million doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far.

As per the ministry, a total of 457.4 million Covid tests have been conducted in India so far.




