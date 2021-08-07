Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India logs over 38,000 new cases, 617 deaths

August 7, 2021
The daily positivity rate remains less than 3 per cent for 12 days.


India on Saturday reported 38,628 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 31,895,385 including 412,153 active infections. The active cases constitute only 1.29 per cent of the total infections.

Recoveries of 40,017 patients during the last 24 hours pushed the overall recoveries to 31,055,861. At present, India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.39 per cent.

The country recorded 427,371 deaths due to Covid-19, of which 617 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up and so far 478.3 million tests have been conducted.

India crossed a significant milestone of administering 500 million vaccine doses under a nationwide vaccination drive.




