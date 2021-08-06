Covid-19: India logs 44,643 new cases, 464 deaths

Active cases comprise 1.3 per cent of the total infections

India saw a single-day rise of 44,643 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 31,856,757, while the active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 426,754 with 464 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 3,083 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 1,640,287 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 476,533,650.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 11 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,015,844 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.