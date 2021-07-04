Covid-19: India logs 43,071 new cases in 24 hours
This is the eighth consecutive day the country has recorded less than 50,000 fresh infections.
As many 43,071 new Covid-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
This is the eighth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.09 per cent.
With 52,299 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 52nd consecutive day.
The cumulative active cases now stand at 4,85,350.
"The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.44 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent," the ministry said.
With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,38,490 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 41,82,54,953 tests so far.
Around 351.2 million vaccine doses have been administered so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US state claims to be safest place, 80...
Vermont has administered at least one vaccine dose to 82 per cent of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India logs 43,071 new cases in 24 hours
This is the eighth consecutive day the country has recorded less than ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: 17 reported dead in military plane...
Plane was carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Cochin airport rolls out Rs1.3 billion...
Cochin International Airport Limited launched 'Operation Pravaah', a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India logs 43,071 new cases in 24 hours
This is the eighth consecutive day the country has recorded less than ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 2 men break Covid rules, assault cops; get ...
They also hurled obscenities at the policemen. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Chinese astronauts make first walk outside space...
Astronauts are working on setting up a robotic arm that will be used... READ MORE
-
Economy
Pakistanis remit record $310 million in June RDA...
$233 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates were also sent through... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program