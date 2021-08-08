Covid-19: India logs 39,070 new cases, 491 deaths
The national coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent.
With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 31,934,455, while the death toll climbed to 427,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active cases have declined to 406,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,099,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulatively 506.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.
India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4 and 30 million on June 23.
