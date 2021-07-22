Covid-19: India dismisses excess deaths study
Research by the Center for Global Development estimated excess deaths due to Covid-19 in India to be 3.4 million to 4.7 million
Indian government has dismissed a recent study which estimated that the country’s excess deaths during the pandemic could be 10 times the official Covid-19 toll, calling it “misleading” and “fallacious”.
On Tuesday, new research by the Center for Global Development estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be 3.4 million to 4.7 million since the pandemic began. It said an accurate figure may “prove elusive” but the true death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count”.
India's deaths during pandemic 10 times official toll: Study
On Thursday, the health ministry released a statement saying the methodology in the study was misleading and strongly cautioned against attributing all of the excess deaths to Covid-19.
Most experts believe India’s official toll of more than 418,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has continually dismissed these concerns as exaggerated. On Thursday, India registered over 41,000 new cases and more than 507 official deaths. After a devastating surge earlier this year, confirmed infections in India have been on the decline, but authorities have warned that another surge is likely to hit in the coming months.
Overall, India has the world’s second-highest caseload with more than 31 million confirmed infections.
