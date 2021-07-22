Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Covid-19: India dismisses excess deaths study

AP/New Delhi
Filed on July 22, 2021
People walk through a crowded market in Mumbai. — Reuters

Research by the Center for Global Development estimated excess deaths due to Covid-19 in India to be 3.4 million to 4.7 million


Indian government has dismissed a recent study which estimated that the country’s excess deaths during the pandemic could be 10 times the official Covid-19 toll, calling it “misleading” and “fallacious”.

On Tuesday, new research by the Center for Global Development estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be 3.4 million to 4.7 million since the pandemic began. It said an accurate figure may “prove elusive” but the true death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count”.

ALSO READ>>> India's deaths during pandemic 10 times official toll: Study

On Thursday, the health ministry released a statement saying the methodology in the study was misleading and strongly cautioned against attributing all of the excess deaths to Covid-19.

Most experts believe India’s official toll of more than 418,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has continually dismissed these concerns as exaggerated. On Thursday, India registered over 41,000 new cases and more than 507 official deaths. After a devastating surge earlier this year, confirmed infections in India have been on the decline, but authorities have warned that another surge is likely to hit in the coming months.

Overall, India has the world’s second-highest caseload with more than 31 million confirmed infections.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210722&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729827&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 