Covid-19: India adds 38,164 new cases

The total tally of infections in the country has increased to 31,144,229.

India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 414,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have declined to 421,665 and comprises 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 1,463,593 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 445,422,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 30,308,456, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23, 4 million on September 5 and 5 million on September 16. It went past 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and surpassed the 10 million mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4 and 30 million on June 23.