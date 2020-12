Covid-19: Germany to start vaccination in first days of 2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says he expects coronavirus vaccinations to start in Germany "in the very first days" of the new year

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said he expects coronavirus vaccinations to start in Germany “in the very first days” of the new year. The trained doctor said he’s prepared to help vaccinate people himself.

European Union authorities are expected to make a decision by December 29 on approving the first vaccine for use. Germany is getting special vaccination centres ready.

Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told the Bild newspaper on Sunday that he will tell medical authorities he’s prepared to help. He said “that won’t work at every hour of the day or night as chief of staff, but at the weekend I’m prepared to join in.” He said that he and Merkel will get vaccinated “when it’s our turn”.

Infection figures in Germany have more or less stabilised at a high level since a partial shutdown started on November 2 but haven’t decreased. On Monday, the national disease control centre reported 12,332 new cases over the past 24 hours, compared with 11,168 a week ago, and 147 new deaths.

Restrictions such as the closure of restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities are due to last until at least January 10 and some regions are taking or contemplating tougher measures. Braun said tighter restrictions are needed “at least in the hot spots”.