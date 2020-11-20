Covid-19: Flights, trains between Delhi, Maharashtra not stopped yet
Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Railways dismiss rumours.
While there has been a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in New Delhi since the Diwali celebrations, there have been numerous reports about a ban on flight and train services between Maharashtra and Delhi.
However, the government dismissed any rumours. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Civil Aviation told timesnow.com that they "haven't received any such info on suspending flights between Mumbai- Delhi," according to the report on ET Now.
A spokesperson for the Indian Railways also confirmed that "reports of trains between Mumbai & Delhi being halted are baseless & speculative. Railways has not taken any such decision."
The capital witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases since October 28 when cases crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time and the 8,000-mark on November 11. In the last 24 hours, ending Friday morning, Delhi recorded 7,500 new cases of coronavirus.
As Delhi heads for a third wave of the virus, Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been overseeing the city’s battle against coronavirus, has tasked 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit more than 100 private hospitals in the capital to assess bed availability and utilisation, testing capacity and identifying additional ICU beds.
