Covid-19: Duterte asks Filipinos to skip Christmas festivities
The president says even with the restrictions, it is still up to the people to keep themselves safe
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to the public to skip their Christmas get-togethers and other festivities to avoid spreading the Covid-19 pandemic this Christmas season, local media has reported.
Duterte held a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Monday. In his public address later, he apologised to the people for they will not be able to spend the holiday season the way they used to.
“We are saying sorry that there will be a curtailment of so many things that you have been used to during Christmas time,” he said, adding that it is the first time that “the government is asking something from you and it is for your own good”.
The President asked the public to skip the usual holiday festivities to protect themselves from Covid-19. “You avoid it because it is for your own good and for the good of the community and eventually for the good of the country,” he added.
Duterte said that even with the restrictions, it is still up to the people to keep themselves safe.
“Nobody can do it for you. You and you alone will be responsible for your safety and health,” he said.
The Department of Health (DOH) has discouraged the public from being complacent this holiday season and asked them to limit celebrations to immediate family members.
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Duterte asks Filipinos to skip...
The president says even with the restrictions, it is still up to the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bharat Bandh: Indian farmers launch nationwide...
Farmers have vowed to block major roads and rail lines across the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Can Trump pardon himself? US ready for another...
President Donald Trump has declared that he has "absolute right" to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UN makes Dec. 27 ‘Epidemic...
It asks WHO to ensure the transmission and exchange of information,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews