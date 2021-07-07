Rest of Asia
Covid-19: China reports highest new cases since January

WAM/Reuters/Shanghai
Filed on July 7, 2021
Reuters

The tally was up from 23 fresh infections a day earlier.


China reported 57 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for July 6, up from 23 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday.

It was the highest daily tally of infections since Jan. 30.

Fifteen of the new cases were local infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement. All 15 cases were located in the Yunnan province, in the city of Ruili, which borders Myanmar.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,949. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Hundreds of flights had been cancelled and part of a city is under lockdown in Southern China as the province of Guangdong witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases.




