- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Bengaluru imposes night curfew as cases surge
Karnataka chief minister holds meeting with prime minister over situation.
Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am would be imposed between April 10-20 in Bengaluru and 7 cities across Karnataka to contain the Covid pandemic, which is seeing a resurgence, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday.
"In view of surging Covid-19 cases in the state, corona night curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Manipal, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi cities from April 10-20 between 10 pm and 5 am," Yediyurappa said after the virtual meeting of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation.
Admitting that cases were rising in Bengaluru and 6 other districts across the state, he said the fatality rate, however, remained low.
According to the state health bulletin, positivity rate was 6.04 per cent and case fatality rate 0.54 per cent across the state on Wednesday.
With 6,570 positive cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,40,130, including 53,395 active cases.
Bengaluru reported 4,422 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid-19 tally to 4,64,438, including 38,946 active cases.
The infection claimed 36 lives, including 22 in Bengaluru during the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 12,767 and the city's toll to 4,740.
Of the 357 patients in ICUs across the state, 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 32 in Kalaburagi, 23 in Mysuru, 17 in Tumakuru, 14 in Dharwad and 13 each in Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, with the rest spread in the remaining 24 districts.
-
Americas
US mass shooter who killed 8 people at FedEx was...
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch