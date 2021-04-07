Covid-19: Benazir Bhutto’s daughter tests positive for coronavirus

She has since isolated herself and is recovering.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Pakistan’s late prime minister Benazir Bhutto and president Asif Ali Zardari, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Bakhtawar said that she tested positive on April 2 and has since isolated herself.

She is recovering, she confirmed, before urging people to wear masks properly by covering their noses and to get the Covid-19 vaccination as well.

“Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too,” Bakhtawar said in a tweet.

"May Allah keep us all safe," she added.

I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd - isolating and recovering. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don't cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 7, 2021

Prior to Bakhtawar, her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, had tested positive too in November last year.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, who was engaged to Mahmood Choudhry in November 2020, tied the knot with him on January 29 this year, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Bilawal House, Karachi.

It was one of the most high-profile weddings of Pakistan and the guest list included senior politicians, business giants, real estate tycoons, prominent lawyers, legislators as well as an entourage of bridesmaids who flew in from the UAE.

