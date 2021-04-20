- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Bangladesh extends lockdown till April 28
The extension of the lockdown comes on the day the country logged 91 deaths and 4,559 new infections.
Bangladesh has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another week till April 28 in view of the current surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.
The strict restrictions on public movement and gathering imposed last week will remain in force during the extended period, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.
The move to extend the ongoing lockdown comes a day after an inter-ministerial meeting on the issue.
On Sunday, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended extending the lockdown for at least two weeks in light of the resurgence in infections and deaths since March.
On April 14, the Bangladesh government enforced a fresh lockdown with harsher measures. The ongoing lockdown was imposed after a ‘loose’ nationwide lockdown for one week as part of its move to contain the spike in both coronavirus infections and fatalities.
The announcement of the extension of the lockdown comes on the day Bangladesh has logged another 91 deaths and 4,559 new infections.
With the latest development, the death toll in the country mounted to 10,588 and the total number of infections stands at 727,780.
Under the lockdown, all kinds of public gatherings (social, political, religious and others) have been restricted. Public assembly is prohibited in high-infection areas. Public gatherings on the occasion of any social event, including wedding and birthday parties, have been discouraged.
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Bangladesh extends lockdown till April...
The extension of the lockdown comes on the day the country logged 91... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid cases surge: UAE expats cancel Eid...
Residents are having to put travel plans on hold yet again. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Chad President Idriss Deby dies of injuries: army
This is a breaking story. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Former Nepal king tests positive after...
Before they left for India on April 8, the king and his wife had... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli