Couple arrested for duping jeweller of gold worth Dh1.1 million

A Delhi-based couple, who led a lavish lifestyle and owned luxury cars, has been arrested by police for duping a jeweller of gold and jewellery worth Rs22 million (approx Dh1.1 million).

Rishabh Suri and Tanya lived in a luxury house in Gurgaon. They bought jewellery from a shop in Karol Bagh and won the owner’s confidence by promptly paying for the relatively small purchases.

According to Jasmeet Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (central Delhi), they recently bought 4.2 kg of gold from the jeweller and promised to pay the amount within a week.

However, they disappeared. The jeweller filed a complaint with the police in March, but no trace of them could be found for the next two months.

A few days ago, the police — acting on a tip-off — raided their house in Gurgaon and nabbed them. The duo confessed to their crime during interrogation and said they had racked up gambling debts.

Their modus operandi was to win the trust of small businessmen by buying products. After a while, they would buy a large quantity of jewellery and promise to pay within a few days but would disappear.

Rishabh had also been arrested in the past by the Telangana police for running a fake call centre.