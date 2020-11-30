Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Coronavirus: Oman resumes issuing tourist visas

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on November 30, 2020

(Reuters)

The Gulf state had resumed international flights on October 1.

Oman will resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Monday.

The Gulf state resumed international flights on October 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.

The country's coronavirus council also decided on Monday to restart a number of commercial and industrial activities, without giving further details.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201127&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129098&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 