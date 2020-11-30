Coronavirus: Oman resumes issuing tourist visas
The Gulf state had resumed international flights on October 1.
Oman will resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Monday.
The Gulf state resumed international flights on October 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.
The country's coronavirus council also decided on Monday to restart a number of commercial and industrial activities, without giving further details.
#— (@OmanNewsAgency) November 30, 2020
# . pic.twitter.com/iR1nG8esTR
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian think tank lauds UAE employment strategy,...
'National Employment Strategy 2031 aims to provide human resource... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump...
He clashed repeatedly with other members of the coronavirus task... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Nigeria
MoFA expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com choose same...
Dictionary lookups sky-rocketed on March 11 when the World Health... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews