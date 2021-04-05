- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Convict arrested after pretending to be dead for 15 years
The man’s family had given police a fake death certificate in 2006.
Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a wanted criminal who'd eluded capture for 15 years by pretending to be dead.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai Police arrest group over 'indecent video' posted online
>> Dubai Police arrest French drug lord on the run for 10 years
According to the Times of India, family members of Aniraj Singh, the prime accused in the 2006 Meerut fire tragedy, had presented a fake death certificate to police showing that he had died in the incident.
“During interrogation, it was found that to avoid life imprisonment, he had made a fake death certificate and was working as a security guard in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur with his wife and children," the official said.
Singh had come out of jail on parole for a few days in 2004 and, despite the passing of the scheduled day, failed to appear before the court. The police launched a manhunt. However, upon receiving the fake death certificate, authorities ceased investigations into his case.
The 2006 Meerut Fire tragedy occurred on the evening of April 10, 2006. Around 67 people lost their lives in the tragedy. The fire spread through a consumer fair among about 2,000 people in Victoria Park in the city, leading to a stampede.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli