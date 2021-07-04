Chinese astronauts make first walk outside new space station
Astronauts are working on setting up a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station.
Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm.
Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.
The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May. Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.
The station’s first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched April 29. That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel. Liu, Nie and Tang arrived June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.
On Sunday, Liu and Tang were completing installation of a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to state media. State TV said their space suits are designed to allow them to work in the vacuum of space for up to six hours if needed.
The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-tonne station.
Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China’s first space walk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.
-
Rest of Asia
Chinese astronauts make first walk outside space...
Astronauts are working on setting up a robotic arm that will be used... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistanis remit record $310 million in June RDA...
$233 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates were also sent through... READ MORE
-
Africa
Gunmen kill 7 people in attacks in Nigeria
Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked areas of Kaduna killing... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: Manny Pacquiao backs corruption...
President Rodrigo Duterte tells boxer-turned-lawmaker to focus on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Chinese astronauts make first walk outside space...
Astronauts are working on setting up a robotic arm that will be used... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistanis remit record $310 million in June RDA...
$233 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates were also sent through... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Suspension of flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh,...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until...
The suspension of flights is effective from 11pm Saudi local time on... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program