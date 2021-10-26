China will uphold world peace, international rules: President Xi

He said his country has always upheld the authority and sanctity of the UN and practised multilateralism

President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules.

In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the “builder of world peace” and a “protector of international order”, state news agency Xinhua reported.

“China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism,” Xi said, calling for greater global cooperation on issues such as regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

President Xi hailed the restoration of the rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations as a victory not only of the Chinese people but people around the world.

He said the UN decision on October 25, 1971, opened a new era of interaction between the Asian country and the world body. “Over the past 50 years, China has offered full support for the UN cause by upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, played a constructive and increasingly important role in international affairs, and made great contributions to world peace and development,” Xi said.

The President said Chinese people have always safeguarded international fairness and justice, and made major contributions to world peace and development.

He said his country has always upheld the authority and sanctity of the UN and practised multilateralism. “China has blazed a path of human rights development that is consistent with the trend of the times and carries distinct Chinese features, thus making major contribution to human rights progress in China and the international human rights cause.”

Xi urged all countries to promote the values of peace, development, justice, democracy, freedom, making use of a phrase the “common values of all mankind” that he coined and first mentioned in a July speech for the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. “No civilisation in the world is superior to others; every civilisation is special and unique to its own region. Civilisations can achieve harmony only through communication and can make progress only through harmonisation,” Xi reminded.

To build a community with a shared future for mankind is not to replace one system or civilsation with another, he said.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE, China foreign ministers discuss strategic relations, common concerns

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Xi invites the world to experience 'Light of China'

Xi said reforms on global governance are needed, and that international rules should be decided by all 193 members of the United Nations, instead of by “certain countries or country groupings”.

Talking about environmental challenges, the President said: “We need to encourage green recovery, green production and green consumption and promote a civilised and healthy lifestyle.”