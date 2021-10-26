China to reach carbon emission peak before 2030
Cabinet issues new action plan on Tuesday.
China will take action to reduce waste, promote renewables and reform its electricity network as part of its plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, China's cabinet said on Tuesday.
The new action plan repeats China's targets to bring wind and solar capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by the end of the decade, to build more hydropower and nuclear plants and further develop natural gas resources.
The document was published just five days before talks get underway in Glasgow to strengthen the global fight against climate change. China is set to announce its updated "nationally determined contributions" before the meeting begins.
