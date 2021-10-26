Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

China to reach carbon emission peak before 2030

Reuters/Shanghai
Filed on October 26, 2021

(Reuters)

Cabinet issues new action plan on Tuesday.

China will take action to reduce waste, promote renewables and reform its electricity network as part of its plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, China's cabinet said on Tuesday.

The new action plan repeats China's targets to bring wind and solar capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by the end of the decade, to build more hydropower and nuclear plants and further develop natural gas resources.

The document was published just five days before talks get underway in Glasgow to strengthen the global fight against climate change. China is set to announce its updated "nationally determined contributions" before the meeting begins.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211024&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211029640&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 