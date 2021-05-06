Rest of Asia
China suspends economic accord with Australia

Filed on May 6, 2021
China scraps infrastructure pact and may undo Darwin Port lease deal.


Beijing said Thursday it has suspended an economic agreement with Australia, an apparent tit-for-tat response to Australia scrapping a Belt and Road infrastructure pact and threat to undo a deal leasing Darwin Port to a Chinese company.

The China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue deal has been suspended "based on the current attitude" of the Australian government, China's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement, blaming some officials of "ideological discrimination."




