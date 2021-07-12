China says it 'drove away' US warship in South China Sea
The USS Benfold reportedly entered the waters of the Paracels without the approval of the Chinese government.
China's military said on Monday it "drove away" a US warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that Beijing has no claim over the South China Sea.
The USS Benfold entered the waters of the Paracels without the approval of the Chinese government, seriously violating China's sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command said.
"We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," the Southern Theatre Command said in a statement.
The US Navy did not immediately comment.
The Paracels are among hundreds of islands, reefs and atolls in the resources-rich South China Sea contested by China, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, with Beijing claiming historic rights to resources within its so-called nine-dash line, or most of the region.
On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China had no historic title over the South China Sea.
It also said China had interfered with traditional Philippine fishing rights at Scarborough Shoal and breached the Philippines' sovereign rights by exploring for oil and gas near the Reed Bank.
In a written statement on Sunday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said freedom of the seas was an "enduring" interest of all nations.
"Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea," Blinken said.
"The People's Republic of China continues to coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation in this critical global throughway."
-
Rest of Asia
China says it 'drove away' US warship in South...
The USS Benfold reportedly entered the waters of the Paracels without ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE’s 100 Million Meals drive feeds...
The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims to provide food aid ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 final: UK's Prince William 'sickened'...
'It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable." READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: 95 healthcare workers arrive...
They were flown back together with their families on Emirates flights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,542 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 4...
Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: High-level talks on to resume...
Ministry of External Affairs sources spoke to Khaleej Times on the... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light