China lands spacecraft on the Moon to retrieve lunar rocks

Reuters/Beijing
Filed on December 1, 2020
The Long March-5 Y5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Centre, in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, on November 24. — Reuters

Chang'e-5 probe was launched on November 24

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon’s surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.

China launched its Chang’e-5 probe on November 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the Moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon’s origins.




