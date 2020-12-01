China lands spacecraft on the Moon to retrieve lunar rocks

Chang'e-5 probe was launched on November 24

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon’s surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.

China launched its Chang’e-5 probe on November 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the Moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon’s origins.