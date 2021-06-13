China: Gas explosion kills 11, rescue operation ongoing
At least 144 people were pulled from a badly damaged market building.
At least 11 people were killed and 37 others seriously injured when a gas line explosion ripped through a residential compound in central China’s Hubei province on Sunday, local officials said.
Rescue efforts were continuing, a statement by the government in Shiyan city said, adding at least 144 people were pulled from a badly damaged market building.
A gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province has left 12 people dead, more than 100 people injured, including 39 seriously https://t.co/tBadsC2Byh pic.twitter.com/1MTtNKUaRI— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 13, 2021
