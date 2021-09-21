CBSE not to charge exam, registration fees from children who lost parents to Covid-19
The schools, while submitting the LOC, will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not charge any examination or registration fees from students who lost their parents to the Covid -19 pandemic, according to a letter from the education board released on Tuesday.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely. Keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for Academic Session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the student(s) who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the schools, while submitting the LOC, will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness,” reads the letter.
