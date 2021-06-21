CBSE Grade 12 exams: Results to be declared by July 31

The Board told the Supreme Court that disputes regarding the result computation will be referred to a committee.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court informing that the results for grade 12 board exams would be declared by July 31.

The CBSE in the affidavit said that the disputes regarding the result computation will be referred to a committee. The Board said that the examination will be held tentatively between August 15-September 15, when the situation is conducive, and marks in the optional exam is to be treated as final marks.

The Supreme Court’s vacation bench, comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, will hear a batch of pleas challenging the objective criteria formulated by the CBSE and ICSE to assess students of grade 12 on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The CBSE in its affidavit further clarified that the policy for the tabulation of marks for Grade 12 Board Examination 2021 has been formulated by the board to ensure standardisation of marks, as marks of grade 11 and 12 component will be awarded at the school level.

“Dispute regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by CBSE. After the declaration of result, if the candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide an online facility for registration for the examination,” the affidavit filed by the CBSE before the Supreme Court stated.

“Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination,” it added.

The affidavit further said that examination will strictly not be comparable across schools due to variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, and the mode of conduct of exams among other things.

“Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard,” the affidavit said.

CBSE in its affidavit further said this was necessary “in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/process of evaluation used by the individual school.”