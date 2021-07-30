CBSE Grade 12 exams: Results to be announced today
The news was confirmed in a tweet on Friday.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed in a tweet that it will be announcing its Grade 12 examination results on Friday.
The CBSE results will be out at 2pm IST today.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
The Board has advised students to keep their roll numbers handy to check their results, which can also be downloaded from Digilocker.
Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK
Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK
