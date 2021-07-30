Rest of Asia
CBSE Grade 12 exams: Results to be announced today

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on July 30, 2021
Alamy.ae

The news was confirmed in a tweet on Friday.


The Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed in a tweet that it will be announcing its Grade 12 examination results on Friday.

The CBSE results will be out at 2pm IST today.

The Board has advised students to keep their roll numbers handy to check their results, which can also be downloaded from Digilocker.




