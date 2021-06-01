CBSE Class XII board exams cancelled

CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class 12 students.

The CBSE Class XII board exams will not be held this year, it was decided following a meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Modi said that the decision had been taken in the interest of students. He stated that Covid-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of board exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

The PM said that while the Covid-19 numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown, leaving students, parents and teachers worried.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Today's meeting was attended by Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information & Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women & Child Development Ministries and Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary & Secretaries of School Education & Higher Education Departments & other officials.