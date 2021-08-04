CBSE class 10 exam: Over 16,000 students still waiting for results
The CBSE has not yet given any timeline for the announcement of these results.
Over 16,000 Class 10 students will have to wait longer for the result as their marks tabulation is still under process, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The board announced the results for class 10 on Tuesday.
However, the scores of 16,639 candidates have been held back.
The CBSE has not yet given any timeline for the announcement of these results.
"Either the data regarding marks of certain subjects was not available for these students or there were some calculation errors by the schools which were rejected by the portal for preparation of results.
"The schools have been asked to resend their marks and their result be announced soon," a senior board official said.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19 and the results have been prepared on basis of an alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE.
It is not just the over 16,000 Class 10 students who have been kept waiting for their results.
The CBSE, last week, held back the results of nearly 65,000 Class 12 students.
About the results of Class 12 students which have been held back, the board has said, "The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year. Hence, the board is looking into the interest of these candidates and their result will be declared latest by August 5."
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE class 10 exam: Over 16,000 students still...
The CBSE has not yet given any timeline for the announcement of these ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Delta variant: China mass testing shows...
Nearly 500 domestic cases reported since mid-July. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia records one of its youngest...
The man, who was unvaccinated, was 13 days into home isolation after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Macau to test population after four new ...
Macau has registered only 59 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long...
The announcement was made on Wednesday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Etihad 'working to resume' India,...
For eligible passengers to travel to UAE and for transit. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates lists 12 countries from where passengers ...
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can...
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound... READ MORE