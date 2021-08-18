Rest of Asia
Britain will do all it can to prevent Afghan crisis: PM Johnson

Reuters/London
Filed on August 18, 2021

(Reuters)

Johnson ruled out an inquiry into British conduct in the nation.


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would do everything it could to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where he described the capture of the country by the Taliban as happening faster than expected.

Addressing parliament, which was recalled to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Johnson also ruled out an inquiry into British conduct in the nation, saying most questions had already been looked into.

"We will be ... doing everything we can to support those who have helped the UK mission in Afghanistan, and investing everything that we can to support the wider area around Afghanistan, and to do everything we can to avert a humanitarian crisis," he said.




