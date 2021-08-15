Britain parliament recalled as concern over Afghanistan situation grows

UK has been one of the major elements of the Western force in the war-torn nation since 2001.

The British parliament, currently in summer recess until September 6, is to be recalled for an emergency session this week to discuss the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan, where Britain has been one of the major elements of the Western force since 2001.

Downing Street said on Sunday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would recall parliament and that the dates would be confirmed in talks with the speaker of the House of Commons.

The recall follows a demand by Labour leader Keir Starmer and others to discuss the situation.

Tom Tugendhat, a senior Conservative leader, former army officer and chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, was scathing in his remarks over the British position on the developments that have seen the Taliban rapidly take over most of the war-torn country.

Terming the withdrawal of British troops as the “biggest foreign policy disaster since the 1956 Suez crisis”, Tugendhat, who was deployed in Afghanistan before becoming Member of Parliament (MP), alleged that Britain had “abandoned the Afghan people”, reflecting despair among many in the UK.

He said: "The danger is that we're going to see every female MP murdered, we're going to see ministers strung up on street lamps and this is the decision I'm afraid that has been taken. We haven't heard from the foreign secretary in about a week, despite this being the biggest single foreign policy disaster since Suez, so I don't know what the Foreign Office is thinking."

According to Tugendhat, the pull-out in Afghanistan showed a lack of "strategic patience", stripped the Afghan army of their logistics and air support, and "convinced them there was no tomorrow", which, he added, had emboldened the Taliban.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had voiced concern over the United States (US)-led pullout, calling it a “mistake” that would have implications for security in the west and elsewhere. He revealed on Sunday that he had approached other allies about taking the place of US forces, but none was willing to do so.

He said: "A unilateral force would very quickly be viewed as an occupying force and, no matter how powerful the country that sends it, history shows us what happens to them in Afghanistan".

The opposition Labour's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said it had been "clear for days" there had been a "catastrophic miscalculation" by the US and UK, adding: "It beggars belief that in the face of all that, the (UK) government has been so slow to respond. What we need to hear now is an actual strategy from the government".

UK-based Nobel winner and education campaigner Malala Yusufzai tweeted: “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians.”