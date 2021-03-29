- EVENTS
Brazil defence minister resigns
Fernando Azevedo e Silva announced his resignation in the latest shake-up for President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.
Brazilian Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva announced his resignation Monday, in the latest shake-up for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, fresh off the exit of the foreign and health ministers.
"I leave with this certainty: mission accomplished," Azevedo e Silva said in a brief statement, hours after Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo submitted his resignation amid controversy over the government's problems securing more Covid-19 vaccines.
Araujo offered his resignation amid a row over the top diplomat's spats with China and problems securing more Covid-19 vaccines.
