Brazil defence minister resigns

AFP/Brasília
Filed on March 29, 2021
Brazilian Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva. Photo: AFP

Fernando Azevedo e Silva announced his resignation in the latest shake-up for President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

Brazilian Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva announced his resignation Monday, in the latest shake-up for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, fresh off the exit of the foreign and health ministers.

"I leave with this certainty: mission accomplished," Azevedo e Silva said in a brief statement, hours after Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo submitted his resignation amid controversy over the government's problems securing more Covid-19 vaccines.

Araujo offered his resignation amid a row over the top diplomat's spats with China and problems securing more Covid-19 vaccines.




