Brain-dead youth's organs donated, heart taken via road to Kozhikode in two hours

A young man from Kottayam, Kerala, who was declared brain-dead on Friday will now live on through others, as his organs have been donated to others in need in a humanitarian gesture by his parents.

According to Manorama, Kerala’s health minister Veena George stated that Navis’ parents gave their consent to donate their son’s heart, kidneys, hands, liver and corneas under the state government’s deceased donor organ transplantation initiative, Mrithasanjeevani.

The ambulance carrying the heart was taken from Kochi via road to Metromed International Cardiac Centre in Kozhikode in two hours. The health minister had earlier appealed for cooperation from the public so that the ambulance could reach the place without any disturbance. Kochi City Police had also made arrangements for smooth and speedy transportation.

The 25-year-old was a Masters student of accounting in France. He had returned to his hometown as his classes had shifted online due to the pandemic.

On September 16, Navis' sister found him unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital at Kottayam. He was put on ventilator support as his condition was critical. He was then shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Ernakulam on September 20 when his condition did not improve.

His parents volunteered to donate their son’s organs after doctors declared him brain dead.

The youngster's hands and liver were taken to Amrita Hospital and Rajagiri Hospital, respectively, in Kochi. One kidney was donated to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi and another to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. The corneas were taken to Little Flower Hospital and Research Centre, Angamaly.