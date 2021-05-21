Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Bomb blast kills 6 in southwest Pakistan

AFP/Quetta
Filed on May 21, 2021
A busy market place in Quetta, Pakistan. Photo: AFP

The bomb, which was attached to motorcycle, targeted the vehicle of the leader of party.


A bomb blast on Friday killed six people at a rally in Southwest Pakistan, police said.

The bomb, which was attached to a motorcycle, targeted the vehicle of the leader of the party that had organised the event, local police chief Jafar Khan told Reuters by phone.

It exploded as people were dispersing at the end of the rally in Chaman city near the Afghan border, he said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210518&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519180&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 