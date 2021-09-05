Bollywood: Gauri Khan designs apartments for Trump Towers in Mumbai
She collaborated with real estate developer Lodha Group on the project
Gauri Khan, a film producer and interior designer, has designed exclusive Gold Standard apartments for Trump Towers in Worli, Mumbai in her latest collaboration with real estate developer Lodha Group.
The apartments feature an exclusive mix of Khan's modern designs blended with the contemporary architectural style of Trump Tower.
The caption underneath Khan's Instagram post with a picture of herself at Trump Tower building read, "Lodha understands and values the concept of high-end design, and together we have created a golden abode for those who value the finer things in life."
"My latest collaboration with Lodha creates a unique luxury experience that will redefine the paradigms of elegance and grandeur. Stay tuned as we unveil the gold standard of luxury soon!"
Architectural Digest of India put up a video on their Instagram stories featuring Khan talking about her new project. She stated that Lodha is known for its luxury products.
"For me, the inspiration behind the design was the mix of two worlds, a fusion of classic elements and contemporary expressions," she added.
The design weaves a story as it is conceptualised with the use of exclusive elements, including antique mirrors, stunning chandeliers and classic bookshelves. It offers a luxurious, unparalleled lifestyle by keeping the trademark exclusivity of the brand.
Rest of Asia
Rest of Asia
Corporate
Rest of Asia
News
Year of the 50th
Expo 2020 Dubai
Corporate
News
News
Year of the 50th
News
