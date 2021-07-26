Bodies of Sadpara, two other climbers traced: Pakistan minister
Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan said army helicopters would approach the Base Camp to lift bodies
Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan on Monday said the bodies of world fame mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other foreign climbers had been spotted at the Base Camp of K2.
The body of another foreign climber was also seen by a telescope, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The minister said army helicopters would approach the Base Camp to lift bodies.
Ali Muhammad Sadpara and two other climbers Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr had gone missing on February 5 this year while trying to climb K2, the world’s second highest peak at 8,611m (28,251 ft).
His son Sajid Ali Sadpara also confirmed the news of tracing the body of his father.
-
Rest of Asia
Bodies of Sadpara, two other climbers traced:...
Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan said army... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: With virus surge, US to keep travel...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Karnataka chief minister resigns, says took the...
BS Yediyurappa maintains he will continue in politics serving the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UN warns of unprecedented Afghan civilian deaths...
UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan says some 1,659 civilians were... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to explore new, high-speed ropeway...
Self-propelled cabins will move over ropes at speeds of up to 45km/hr. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistani couple travels to UAE in nearly empty...
The Golden Visa holders were able to arrive back in the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Wife ordered to pay husband Dh8,100 for...
She was found guilty of causing marital discord between him and his... READ MORE
-
News
UAE helps Interpol rescue 430 human trafficking...
The international operation saw the involvement of 47 countries. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed
25 July 2021
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE