Blinken says ‘status quo was not option’ in Afghanistan
US looking 'very hard' to see if the Taleban was serious about peace.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the status quo was not an option for the US in Afghanistan, as it prepares to withdraw troops by September despite a rise in attacks.
“We are seeing elevated attacks on the Afghan security forces in certain parts of the country compared to a year ago,” Blinken said on a visit to Paris, acknowledging the US had to look “very hard” to see if the Taleban was serious about peace.
But he added: “Had we not begun the process of drawing down... the status quo would not have helped... The status quo was not an option.”
-
Rest of Asia
Sharp fall in demand for engineering seats in...
The fall in demand is evident even in polytechnics. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: New travel rules for vaccinated travellers ...
Here’s a look at current entry rules in some popular European... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian police probe fake vaccine scams...
Ten people had been arrested including two doctors at a private... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
M C Josephine resigns as Kerala Women’s...
The video of the women panel chief’s behaviour on live TV has... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,223 Covid-19 cases, 2,177...
The UAE has conducted over 56 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian expats eye international holidays
Many are not keen to travel to India over fears of becoming stranded... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year