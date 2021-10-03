Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque
The explosion took place during a prayer ceremony
An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed at least two people on Sunday, senior Taliban officials said.
The blast struck near the entrance of the large Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that "a number of civilians" died.
A spokesman from the interior ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti, told AFP: "Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast."
A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding "all people and friends are invited to attend".
Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: "I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by guns firing.
"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in the Eid Gah Mosque."
AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting.
Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e Naw area.
The hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.
Medical staff waited outside, AFP journalists saw, as people arrived in blood-stained clothes.
-
Rest of Asia
Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul...
The explosion took place during a prayer ceremony READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan...
Various drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights...
The flights will operate on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh govt to pay for UAE-bound workers'...
The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Hatta parks, facilities...
Mountainous and low-lying areas, and coasts and valleys are likely to ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?